How Azerbaijan liberated Jabrayil district from Armenian occupation - Trend TV's report [VIDEO]

By Trend

Two years have passed since liberation of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district from Armenian occupation as a result of the successful counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijani Army [the 2020 second Karabakh war], which started on September 27, Trend reports.

The same day, Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of the city in his address to the nation.

The president stated that along with Jabrayil city, nine more villages (Karkhulu, Shukurbayli, Yukhari Maralyan, Charakan, Dashkasan, Horovlu, Dejal, Mahmudlu and Jafarabad) of the district were also liberated.

Jabrayil became the first Azerbaijani district liberated from the occupation during the second Karabakh war. As a result of the Jabrayil operation, a significant amount of manpower and equipment of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.

October 4 went down in history as the day of Jabrayil's liberation.



