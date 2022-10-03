Azerbaijani president receives Int'l Chess Federation president [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received President of the International Chess Federation Arkady Dvorkovich on October 3.

The sides hailed the long-term successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Chess Federation. The great attention and care paid to the development of chess like other sports in Azerbaijan at the state level was emphasized. The achievements of Azerbaijani chess players in international tournaments were underlined at the meeting.

The importance of the international chess tournament held last month in Shusha was pointed out, Arkady Dvorkovich's participation in the opening of the World Chess Olympiad among teenagers under 16 years held in Nakhchivan on October 2 was hailed during the conversation.

The sides exchanged views on future international chess tournaments scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan.