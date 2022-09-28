King of Spain to attend World News Media Congress in Zaragoza – Azerbaijani media among guests

By Trend

The World News Media Congress, the largest annual gathering of news media executives, kicks off in Spain's Zaragoza, Trend reports.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain are Honorary Presidents of the 2022 Congress. The King of Spain will deliver a welcome speech to world media leaders during the event, among the guests of which are Azerbaijan's Trend News Agency and the English-language Azernews newspaper.

This year's congress will bring together more than 1,000 publishers, journalists, and industry executives from 75 countries. The program includes the World Summit of Media Leaders, the World Editors Summit, the Women in News Summit, as well as the Golden Pen of Freedom 2022 ceremony. The congress participants will reflect on the development of modern media, the challenges facing journalists, the adaptation of the media's business model to the new industry requirements, and other topics.