Al Jazeera TV broadcasts report on return of former IDPs to Azerbaijan's liberated Aghali [VIDEO]

By Trend

Al Jazeera TV channel broadcasted a video report on Azerbaijan's activities to return former internally displaced persons to their native Aghali village, Trend reports.

According to the report, Azerbaijan is working to restore its territories liberated from occupation during the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

Houses, shops, and a school have been built, and jobs have been created in Aghali village, the report said.

A total of 70 families have already been returned to the village.

Residents of Aghali shared their emotions in connection with the return to their native lands.



