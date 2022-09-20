Azerbaijani Army worthily responded to recent Armenian provocations – Trend film crew meets with wounded servicemen

By Trend

A total of 282 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan received various degrees of injuries while suppressing large-scale provocations of the Armenian troops on September 12-14, Trend reports.

The Trend film crew visited the military hospital and talked to the wounded servicemen.

"On September 12, the Armenian armed forces units committed provocations along the border with Azerbaijan. Our military unit, being on full alert, gave a worthy response to the enemy's provocation. Following the Presidential Order, the servicemen are provided with special care and attention. I will continue my service after recovering from the injuries,” said Ilknur Aliyev, who was wounded following the Armenian provocation.

Ali Aslanov, another wounded soldier, pointed out Azerbaijani Army's superiority on the battlefield, while soldier Talat Nasirov expressed his preparedness to defend the motherland.

"Armenia's military bases were destroyed as a result of our army's brilliant retaliatory operation. After recovery, I will return to service to defend the motherland. Doctors are doing everything necessary for us to recover," he said.

Amrah Aliyev, who got also injured during the recent Azerbaijan-Armenia border clashes, noted that he continued to fight despite his injuries.

"We all were focused on crushing the enemy, and we did it," he stressed.

Lieutenant Colonel of the Medical Service of the Main Clinical Hospital of the Armed Forces Salahaddin Tahmazov told Trend that the medical condition of the wounded is improving. Some of the servicemen underwent successful surgical treatment, while some soldiers with mild injuries have already returned to duty.

The Ministry of Defense told Trend that the medical care for Azerbaijani servicemen is always at a high level. Modern equipment and highly professional medical personnel allows the full provision of the necessary medical care to the wounded.



