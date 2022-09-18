Investigation underway on video footage shared in social networks - Azerbaijan General Prosecutor's Office

By Trend

In connection with the large-scale provocation committed on September 12-14 this year by the armed forces of Armenia in the direction of the Dashkesan, Kalbajar, Lachin and Zangilan regions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan took the necessary measures to suppress these illegal actions, prevent a military threat against the territory and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing with reference to the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

Photo and video footage have been shared on social networks regarding the alleged illegal actions of Azerbaijani servicemen in relation to the corpses of Armenian servicemen, as well as the inhuman treatment of detained provocateurs.

The Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is conducting a full and comprehensive investigation into the authenticity of the videos, as well as when and where they were filmed, the identity of the servicemen, as well as other circumstances important for establishing the truth.