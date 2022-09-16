Armenians setting fire to woodlands in Azerbaijan's Khojaly District [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Armenians have started massive wildfires in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly District, which is temporarily controlled by the Russian peacekeepers, Azernews reports, citing the local media.

The fire could be observed from the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Azerbaijani army positions, as well as from various villages of the liberated Agdam District.

Previously, illegal Armenian immigrants committed similar crimes in Azerbaijan's Lachin District prior to their evacuation of the city and nearby towns under the Trilateral Declarations, signed on November 10, 2020, by the Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders.

Following the completion of the new road bypassing Lachin, Azerbaijan has demanded Armenia leave the unlawfully occupied city and adjacent settlements by August 25.

Armenians performed the same procedures before departing Azerbaijan's Kalbajar District, which was agreed to be handed over to Azerbaijan in line with the trilateral statement by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders on November 10, 2020.



