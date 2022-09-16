Turkish National Defense Ministry releases film in support of Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkish National Defense Ministry has released a film in support of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"We are brothers, one nation, two states. On the 104th anniversary of Baku's liberation from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation, we salute the heroic Azerbaijani Army and our noble Azerbaijani brothers, who resolutely suppressed the aggressive and provocative actions of Armenia!" the ministry stressed.

Meanwhile, “the 'Iron Fist' is in effect”, said Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagchi, alluding to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's speech against Armenian claims to Karabakh during an event marking Baku's independence in 1918.

He emphasized that thanks to the heroic warriors, a major victory was accomplished in the second Karabakh war, and Karabakh was liberated from the Armenian occupation after nearly 30 years.

"Today there are martyrs who gave their lives for their Motherland. May Allah rest their souls," Bagchi said.

Furthermore, European Parliament Member Tomasz Poreba said that taking an objective stance on the armed hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia is necessary.

"We need to be objective about our position when it comes to the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan. For a long time Armenia has been a close ally of Russia (with all predictable consequences) while Azerbaijan continued to be always a loyal and strategic friend to Poland and the West," he wrote on Twitter.

On September 15, Azerbaijan marks the 104th anniversary of Baku's liberation from the occupation of Armenian and Bolshevik units by the Caucasus Islamic Army.

The Caucasus Islamic Army led by Turkish commander Nuru Pasha together with the newly-formed Azerbaijani National Army and volunteers liberated Baku from the Armenian and Bolshevik occupation on September 15 in 1918. Following the liberation, Baku was declared the capital of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, which became the first democratic republic in the Muslim East.

In all, 1,132 fighters of the Caucasus Islamic Army were martyred during the liberation of Baku.



