Azerbaijan's MFA talks true motives of Armenia's military provocations

By Trend

Armenia continues to grossly violate obligations assumed by them as part of the trilateral agreement, Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

She said that Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that, contrary to Article 4 of this statement, the presence of the Armenian armed forces on the territory of Azerbaijan is maintained, as well as that the Armenian side is preventing the opening of communications.

Abdullayeva added that the remaining mine risks on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is also worth noting.

"Among the reasons of large-scale provocation committed by Armenia during the night of September 12, there was an attempt by the Armenian Armed Forces to take advantage of the mountainous terrain, to mine the territories between the positions of the Azerbaijani units and the supply routes in Lachin, Kalbajar and Dashkesan directions. To prevent this attempt, Azerbaijani Armed Forces took countermeasures. The provocation of Armenia was accompanied by shelling of Azerbaijani positions," she said.

Head of the press service emphasized that Armenia demonstrating an unconstructive position, deals a serious blow to the peace process.

"The latest processes once again show that Armenia isn't ready for peace, but is trying to prevent its establishment by committing military provocations," she said.



