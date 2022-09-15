Peace treaty is the only viable solution - Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Azernews

By Trend

So long as there is no comprehensive peace deal, putting a definitive end to all outstanding issues, including the delimitation and demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, these flare-ups will continue to be part and parcel of the situation on the ground.

Orkhan Amashov, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Azernews, stated this during an interview with the Qatari Al-Jazeera TV channel, the leading Arab news portal, Trend reports.

He highlighted that the 31 August EU-mediated meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan set substantive peace treaty talks in motion, and this escalation is an irrefutable indication of Yerevan’s obstreperousness in fulfilling the agreement achieved.

“The state border is not delimited, demarcation lines are absent and, due to the balance of power between the two states, any Armenian provocation is bound to backfire, leading to a massive military setback for Yerevan”, Amashov stressed.