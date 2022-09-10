President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of newly-built school No335 in Binagadi District [PHOTO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly-built secondary school No335 in Binagadi district, Baku.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev informed the head of state of the conditions created at school.

The four-story school building covers a total area of 17,254 square kilometers.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created in the pre-school group, physics room, computer room, library, gym, chemistry laboratory, canteen, a pre-conscript military training room and STEAM rooms of the school.

STEAM Azerbaijan is a project launched at the initiative of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in the 2019-2020 academic year. The STEAM method of education is a combination of 5 main disciplines. This method is based on the idea of cooperation and integrated education in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

The trainings teach new STEAM methodologies, robotics, 3B modeling and printing, programming, nano and biotechnology and engineering modules.

STEAM is taught in schools from the 6th grade.



