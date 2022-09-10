Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan eye healthcare, medical science cooperation

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev and Turkmen Ambassador in Baku Gurbanmemmet Elyasov have discussed cooperation in the healthcare and medical science sphere, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Welcoming the envoy, Musayev underlined that regular meetings of state leaders and agreements achieved between the two countries have elevated the Azerbaijani-Turkmen ties to a higher level.

Underlining the growing bilateral ties in numerous fields, the minister emphasized the enormous potential for the exchange of experience between national healthcare institutions.

Musayev stressed that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan cooperate in the sphere of healthcare policy and public health at the international level within the scope of organizations, such as the World Health Organization, the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement. Moreover, six Turkmen citizens are receiving higher medical education at the Azerbaijan Medical University.

Musayev voiced confidence that the partnership between the two nations would continue to develop effectively, referring to Elyasov's extensive expertise in the healthcare industry in his past tenure as Turkmenistan's healthcare and medical industry minister.

Elyasov, for his part, stressed that Turkmenistan places a high priority on the development of relations with Azerbaijan.

He went on to say that new channels of communication in the field of medical education should be established, including the sharing of current methodical and scientific-practical knowledge for higher medical specialists.

To recap, the current state of cooperation in the sphere of health and medical science, the potential development opportunities, as well as the improvement of sanatorium-resort services for the rehabilitation of the citizens in the post-Covid era were discussed.