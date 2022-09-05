Baku condemns terrorist attack on Russian embassy in Kabul

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has strongly condemned the terror attack on the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

“We are saddened by the news of the death of two Russian diplomats and Afghan citizens as a result of the terror attack on the embassy of the Russian Federation in Kabul on September 5, 2022. As a state faced with terrorism, Azerbaijan strongly condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism. Attempts on the lives of diplomats are unacceptable,” the statement reads.

The ministry extended condolences to the family members and relatives of those who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attack and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

As a result of an explosion in front of the Russian embassy in Afghanistan, two employees of the embassy were killed, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The incident happened on the morning of September 5 when the employees of the diplomatic mission approached the people gathered in front of the consular department to get visas. An unknown person activated the explosive device on it, it added.

In conformity with the preliminary information, a large number of people died as a result of the explosion.