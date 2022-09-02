US vows support to Azerbaijan's anti-trafficking efforts

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The US government has pledged to support Azerbaijan’s efforts against human trafficking, Azernews reports, citing the US Embassy in Baku.

The United States is cooperating with Azerbaijan to combat human trafficking by prosecuting traffickers, protecting victims, and preventing human trafficking, the embassy stressed.

“Today, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Hugo Guevara visited a shelter operated by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, which is providing shelter and safety for victims. The State Department and USAID-Azerbaijan will continue to support the Government of Azerbaijan's efforts against trafficking," the embassy tweeted.

The United States recognized Azerbaijan’s independence on December 25, 1991. The countries established their diplomatic relations in the same year. On March 6, 1992, Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Washington, and on March 16, 1992, the United States opened its embassy in Baku, with Robert Finn as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim.