Cooperation between leading Italian universities and ADA University will strengthen already friendly relations between two countries - President Ilham Aliyev

In April this year, the foundation of a new educational building was laid at the campus of ADA University in Baku with the participation of Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. Cooperation between leading Italian universities and ADA University will strengthen the already friendly relations between the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev said in a speech following the exchange of signed agreements in Roma for the establishment of the academic cooperation framework for the Italy-Azerbaijan University and creation of faculties and programs, Trend reports.

The corresponding video was published on the official page of the head of state in Instagram.

"The Luiss University, the University of Bologna, the Polytechnic University of Milan, the Polytechnic University of Turin, the Sapienza University of Rome – these names are famous outside of Italy as well. Let me also inform you that two institutes will operate under the Italy-Azerbaijan University – the Institute of Agriculture and Food Sciences and the Institute of Design and Architecture.

Two documents on strategic partnership have been signed between Italy and Azerbaijan. We have very strong political and economic relations. Italy is Azerbaijan’s first trading partner. Last year, our turnover reached 9.6 billion dollars, and in seven months of this year, it has been 11 billion dollars.

Today's ceremony shows that we will act as a strategic partner in the field of education in the future. It is no secret that the development of each country is not determined by natural resources, but by knowledge, competence and technological progress. In Azerbaijan, we are channeling the revenues obtained from natural resources into human capital, and today's event is clear evidence of that. At the same time, I am sure that the Italy-Azerbaijan University will become a center of Italian-Azerbaijani friendship. In other words, I think that today we are witnessing a historic event. Today is the first day of my working visit to Italy and this is the first event. I am sure that the upcoming meetings with Italian leaders will further strengthen our friendship and partnership," the head of state said.



