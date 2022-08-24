President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev awarded Kazakhstan's highest order [UPDATE]

On August 24, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Altyn Kyran - Golden Eagle Order, the highest award in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the ceremony:

- Distinguished President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev.

I am paying an official visit to your country with great pleasure today. We have had a very productive meeting in a limited format. The program of my visit includes the ceremony of presenting you with the highest order of the Republic of Kazakhstan, “Altyn Kyran”. In Kazakhstan, you are known, respected and held in high esteem as an outstanding statesman, a person who led Azerbaijan to a historic victory and restoration of territorial integrity in full accordance with resolutions of the Security Council. I congratulated you on this occasion during our personal meeting today. You are making an important contribution to the development of multifaceted and diverse cooperation between our states. As a sign of respect, I would like to present you with the “Altyn Kyran” order on behalf of the entire Kazakh people today.

Then the Decree of the President of Kazakhstan on awarding President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the “Altyn Kyran” order in recognition of his special contribution to the strengthening and development of bilateral political, economic and cultural relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan was read out.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the “Altyn Kyran” order to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech:

- Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, I would like to thank you very much for this high assessment of my work. I am very proud that you have deemed it necessary to award me with the highest order of the brotherly country of Kazakhstan. I will continue to do my best to contribute to the development of our friendly and brotherly relations.

Our peoples are bound together by a common history and common roots. Today, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, as two independent states confidently moving forward along the path to independence, are demonstrating a rapid pace in economic development and addressing social issues. The authority of our countries in the international arena is enhancing. I view this award as a sign of respect for the entire Azerbaijani people. I am particularly proud that you have presented this award to me in person. As you mentioned, we have had a detailed conversation today on many issues of the bilateral agenda and international development issues. I have already said and would like to confirm again that we fully support the course of reforms you are conducting. Your policy is fully in line with the national interests of Kazakhstan and the people of Kazakhstan. The successes already achieved are evidence that the course you have chosen is correct one. The support of the people of Kazakhstan for this course once again shows that our brotherly country of Kazakhstan is on the right path. I am sure that you will achieve all your goals. However, this high award, of course, puts some duties on me in my further activities for the strengthening of our relations. You can rest assured that the relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue to be a priority in Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

Thank you very much for this great award again.