Azerbaijani experts inspect Sarsang reservoir in Karabakh economic region

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Amelioration and Water Farm OJSC, with the participation of local specialists, inspected the Sarsang reservoir located in the Karabakh economic region on August 22, the company told Azernews.

According to the OJSC, the goal was to conduct technical monitoring of the reservoir, get acquainted with the current situation, determine the schedule for the inflow of water from the Tartarchay river and the discharge of water from the reservoir, and create the basis for continuing work in this direction.

The parties mainly discussed water distribution and restoration of water supply to irrigated lands, and also came to an agreement to regularly hold such meetings and inspections of the reservoir in the future.

The reservoir has great strategic importance and was built on the initiative of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, who participated in its opening in 1976.

The total capacity of the Sarsang reservoir on the Tartarchay river, one of the deepest rivers in Azerbaijan, is 560 million cubic meters.

The reservoir, being the largest one in the Karabakh region provides irrigation water for 96,000 ha in the districts of Tartar, Aghdam, Barda, Goranboy, Yevlakh, and Aghjabadi. The Sarsang Hydro Power Plant built on the reservoir’s dam has a total capacity of 50 megawatts.

By the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, big work is being conducted in all the liberated territories to more effectively use existing and create new water resources, and restore destroyed infrastructure facilities.



