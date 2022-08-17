Azerbaijani servicemen attend drawing procedure for Sniper Frontier contest in Iran

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani servicemen have attended the drawing procedure for the Sniper Frontier contest in Iran, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Sniper Frontier contest will be conducted as part of the International Army Games-2022 in Iran’s Yazd city.

At a ceremony attended by delegates from participating nations and members of the Board of Referees, the sequence of completing the contest's first stage and its episodes were set, and the teams were sorted into groups by stage.

The Sniper Frontier contest will last until August 27, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, visitors were drawn to the Azerbaijani pavilion, which was organized at the House of Friendship as part of the International Army Games-2022 at the Alabino training area in Moscow, Russia.

In the exhibition’s Azerbaijani section, the participating representatives and guests watched with interest the exhibits, reflecting the history, culture, traditions, and way of life of the Azerbaijani people.

