President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of Basgal Resort & Spa hotel in Ismayilli [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of Basgal Resort & Spa hotel in Ismayilli District

Head of the President’s Administrative Services Department Ramin Guluzade informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work done at the hotel.

Located in a mountainous area and surrounded by forests, the hotel has 179 rooms and luxury suits, as well as three-room cottages and a cottage with a heated outdoor pool.

The hotel also features 120-seat conference halls provided with all conditions for hosting seminars and various events.







