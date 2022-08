President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of Basgal Resort & Spa hotel in Ismayilli

12 August 2022 [12:50] -

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of Basgal Resort & Spa hotel in Ismayilli District. to be updated

Views: 97