Baku, Ganja provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's Baku and Ganja cities have sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine in response to the appeals received from Ukrainian cities, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the aid with a total weight of 101 tons (66 tons from Baku and 35 tons from Ganja) included food products with a long shelf life, such as canned food, tea, dry food, etc.

The humanitarian cargo will be transported by air to Poland's Warsaw Chopin Airport from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 1630 (GMT+4).

Separately, Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan not just for its support, but for its systematic, planned assistance, that it provides to thousands of citizens in Ukraine.

"Today is the tenth-anniversary flight of Azerbaijan's large humanitarian aid to Ukraine. More than 100 tons of necessary products will be sent to various cities in Ukraine. The geography of the cities that support Ukrainian people is expanding. Today Azerbaijan's Ganja has joined to help. We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan," Kanevsky said.

The Azerbaijani government, as well as Baku and Sumgayit cities, have earlier sent 807 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, consisting of medicines, medical supplies, as well as food products.

On July 5, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Ukrainian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky told the media that Azerbaijan had supplied over 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Another 20 tons of humanitarian aid were dispatched to Ukraine's Dnieper back in May.

On February 27 and March 12, 2022, a total of nearly 520 tons of humanitarian aid consisting of medicines, medical supplies, instruments, and equipment, as well as food products, with a total amount of AZN21.5 million (more than €11.5 million) was sent to Ukraine on the orders of Azerbaijan's leadership.

On April 21, another humanitarian aid with a total weight of more than 170 tons was sent to Ukraine. The aid included medicines and medical supplies worth AZN3.37 million ($1.98 million), as well as food products worth AZN1million ($590,000).