Azerbaijani Defense Ministry urges social media users against posting old military footage

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has urged social media users against posting old footage of the second Karabakh war and the army drills under the guise of new videos and thus avoid misleading the public.

According to the ministry, servicemen and army equipment are regularly moving to training centers and combined arms training grounds.

"We recommend our citizens to refer only to the verified reports posted on the official website of the Ministry of Defense (www.mod.gov.az), as well as on the ministry's social media accounts,” the statement noted.

In the meantime, another unrelated but military report said that the Azerbaijani army’s engineering troops conducted practical drills to improve the professional level of the military personnel in accordance with the training plan approved by the defense minister.

During the classes held in the field conditions, servicemen study the tactical and technical characteristics of modern anti-mine protective sapper suits and mine detectors, as well as improve their skills in detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnance.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

