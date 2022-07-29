Minister Cavusoglu upbeat on mega projects implemented by Azerbaijan, Georgia & Turkiye

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia have implemented several projects with significant regional impact, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

The remarks were made at a joint press conference with his Georgian colleague Ilia Darchiashvili in Istanbul.

As an example of such projects, the minister cited the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, and the Southern Gas Corridor.

Noting the increase in the importance of the Middle Corridor amidst recent regional events, Cavusoglu stressed that Türkiye is in favor of more active usage of the mentioned corridor, an essential part of which is the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

"This is of paramount essence not only for the regional countries but also for international trade and logistics. In the coming days, a trilateral meeting of Turkish, Georgian, and Azerbaijani ministers is supposed to be held to properly assess these opportunities. A little while ago, the foreign and transport ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan met in Baku. Moreover, the meeting of the Turkish, Azerbaijani, Kazakh ministers of Foreign, Transport and Energy is scheduled next week," Cavusoglu added.

To recap, as part of the trilateral business forum in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.