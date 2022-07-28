TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan's MoD denies Armenian report as fake

28 July 2022 [17:37] - TODAY.AZ
By Azernews

The information spread by Armenian media about the alleged firing by the Azerbaijani Army Units in the direction of Khojavand's Girmizi Bazar village is fake, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Azernews.
