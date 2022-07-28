28.07.2022
Azerbaijan's MoD denies Armenian report as fake
28 July 2022 [17:37] -
TODAY.AZ
By
Azernews
The information spread by Armenian media about the alleged firing by the Azerbaijani Army Units in the direction of Khojavand's Girmizi Bazar village is fake, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Azernews.
