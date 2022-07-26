Azerbaijani state supports youth at high level - Zimbabwean participant of Baku Summit

By Trend

A total of 1.3 billion young people live in the world and therefore it's necessary to globally strengthen youth cooperation, a participant of the Youth Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement from Zimbabwe Abiel Elson Mawere told Trend.

According to Mawere, it's important for young people from different countries to come together and discuss various solutions in the post-COVID-19-pandemic period, and in this regard, the summit being held in Baku is of great significance.

He thanked Azerbaijan for organizing the summit at a high level.

"This is one of the best summits I have ever participated in. Of course, organizing any event at such a high level requires great responsibility. Azerbaijan has done a lot of work in this direction. The address of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the summit participants indicates that the Azerbaijani state supports young people at a high level, and this is very commendable," added the guest.

--