Azerbaijani president meets Turkiye's visiting minister of Family and Social Services

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Family and Social Services of the Republic of Turkiye Derya Yanik, Azernews reports.

The president recalled with pleasure the telephone conversation with the president of Turkiye on 15 July, the Day of Democracy and National Unity. Noting that 15 July was a historic day, President Ilham Aliyev reiterated that the Turkish people had come out of this difficult test with dignity thanks to the efforts and leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. President Ilham Aliyev also emphasized that Turkiye was currently on the path to development and there was stability in the country, which makes the people of Azerbaijan very happy.

Expressing her gratitude for the kind words, Minister Yanik said she was pleased to be visiting Azerbaijan and once again emphasized that she was very happy about the Karabakh Victory won thanks to the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The president said that the unity and friendship between Azerbaijan and Turkiye had stood the test of time with dignity. Referring to the visit of a delegation headed by Derya Yanik to Shusha, President Ilham Aliyev noted that bilateral relations had reached the highest peak after the signing of the Shusha Declaration. The president of Azerbaijan added that the signing of this Declaration in the sacred city of Shusha was of particular importance.

Ilham Aliyev also noted with pleasure that he and the President of Turkiye would participate in the opening of the Zangilan Airport.

To recap, the Azerbaijani president hailed the successful development of friendly and fraternal relations in all spheres and expressed confidence that Derya Yanik's visit would contribute to the expansion of cooperation between the two countries’ relevant institutions.



