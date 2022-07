Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed into law the Memorandum ‘On the establishment of Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan’ dated April 20, 2022, in Baku, Azernews reports.

The president also signed into law the agreement ‘On Air Communication’ between the Azerbaijani government and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on April 20, 2022, in Baku.