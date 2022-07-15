President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, Azernews reports, citing Azartac.

Ali Shamkhani extended Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi’s greetings to the head of state. President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi`s greetings, and asked Ali Shamkhani to extend his greetings to the Iranian President.

During the conversation, the head of state recalled with pleasure his meeting with President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian littoral states in Ashgabat, noting that they exchanged views on the development of bilateral cooperation at the meeting.

Ali Shamkhani congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on ensuring the territorial integrity of the country. He emphasized that Iran is interested in developing good neighborly and friendly relations with Azerbaijan and that always attaches great importance to expanding relations with the country.

The sides exchanged views on the issues related to bilateral agenda, including the development of transport and communication lines between Iran and Azerbaijan, as well as regional issues.