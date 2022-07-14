Care, attention for Karabakh war vets, martyr families of primary concern for Azerbaijan – political expert

By Trend





The care and attention for the second Karabakh war veterans and martyr families are of primary concern for Azerbaijan, first Karabakh war veteran, political expert Elshad Hasanov said within Trend News Agency's “Actual with Sahil Karimli” project..

The war participants should be in constant contact with psychologists and surrounded by the greatest care, the veteran noted.

"Everyone is aware of the attention provided to Azerbaijani martyr families. War veterans belonging to the vulnerable group of the population should be treated with special sensitivity. These people deeply affected by the war are in need of emotional support and personalized care. Thus, everyone should treat them with great kindness and concern," Hasanov stated.



