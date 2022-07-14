Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions near state border in liberated Kalbajar

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Armenian armed forces have shelled Azerbaijani military positions near the state border in the liberated Kalbajar region, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

On July 13, in the afternoon, units of the Armenian armed forces, using small caliber weapons, subjected to fire the Azerbaijani army positions located in Kalbajar’s Yukhari Ayrim village from their positions from Basarkechar region’s Zarkand village close to the state border, the ministry said.

Units of the Azerbaijani army took appropriate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side, the report added.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on its liberated territories. The previous truce violation was recorded on July 11 in the same direction on the state border. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry blamed the Armenian military-political leadership for aggravating the situation on the state border.

Earlier, Ilham Aliyev stated that peace will return to the Caucasus based on the five principles Baku recently proposed for normalizing relations with Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent inflammatory comments accusing Azerbaijan of planning a new war in the region were categorically repudiated by official Baku.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stressed that if Armenia truly desires peace, it must demonstrate political will and take genuine efforts toward peace, rather than waste time resurrecting the Minsk Group format of which the efficiency was always poor, and this has now been publicly admitted by Russia, one of the co-chairs of the mediating group.