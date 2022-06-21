Azerbaijani military pilots perform tasks in Anatolian Eagle - 2022 int’l drills

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan's military pilots have fulfilled tasks in the Anatolian Eagle - 2022 international tactical-flight drills in Konya, Turkey, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

The participants were instructed about the safety standards according to the plan prepared by the instructors at the beginning of the training, and the issues linked to the flight and other tasks were discussed.

After defeating conventional enemy air defenses, military pilots initiated air attacks on the objectives, according to the plan.

The training tasks were successfully completed, the ministry said.

It should be noted that the international tactical flight drills will last until July 1.

Along with Azerbaijan, British, Jordanian, Pakistani, and Turkish air and naval forces, as well as NATO units are attending the drills, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan and Turkey periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.



