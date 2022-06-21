Italian envoy hails bilateral ties with Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri said that the relations between the two countries have reached a special level, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made during a festive event organized on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of Italy's republic in Baku.

"Relations between our countries have been rapidly developing in all spheres for 30 years. Today, these relations have reached a special level," the ambassador said.

The event coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Italy.

Further, Taffuri recalled that the signing of a strategic agreement between the two countries on the establishment of the Azerbaijani-Italian University in Baku during the visit of the Italian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan created the basis for the development of relations in the humanitarian sector.

"Azerbaijan's support for Italy during the coronavirus pandemic should also be emphasized. First, it is a gesture of friendship and close ties between our countries," the ambassador added.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 8, 1992. Italy's first embassy in the South Caucasus was opened in Azerbaijan in 1997 and the embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy has been functioning since 2003.

Azerbaijan is a major supplier of energy to Italy. In Azerbaijan, over 100 Italian companies operate in various sectors. At the same time, Italian firms have contracts worth more than €10 billion ($11.8 billion) for Azerbaijani projects both inside and outside the country. Azerbaijan's total investment in the Italian economy is estimated to be around €1.7 billion ($2 billion), with Italy investing approximately €770 million ($910.8 million) in Azerbaijan.

The two countries' trade turnover was $9.6 billion in 2021, with Italy also being Azerbaijan's main trade partner.

Italy was one of the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, as well as an interest in participating in restoration efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Thus, Italy and Israel are working on a joint project to transform the liberated Zangilan region into a smart city.