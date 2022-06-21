Int’l flight-tactical drills Anatolian Eagle – 2022 featuring Azerbaijani servicemen kick off in Turkiye [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Anatolian Eagle - 2022 international flight-tactical drills featuring Azerbaijani servicemen kicks off in Konya, Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing Turkish National Defense Ministry.

Along with Azerbaijan, British, Jordanian, Pakistani, Turkish air and naval forces, as well as NATO units are attending the drills, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan and Turkey periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia also focuses on defense cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

In an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency on September 27, 2021, President Ilham Aliyev said that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised bilateral relations to an even higher level.