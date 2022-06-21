Spokesperson: many IDPs to return their homes in liberated lands soon

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said that many families will be able to return to their homes in the liberated lands soon, Azernews reports.

“Soon, many families will be able to return to their homes in Aghali for the first time, nearly 30 years after they were forced to flee from Karabakh and beyond. A significant moment for all those who lost their homes during occupation marks the first step in rebuilding neighborhoods,” Abdullayeva wrote on her Twitter account.

The statement was delivered on the occasion of World Refugee Day, which is observed on June 20 each year, to draw attention to Azerbaijan's refugee concerns, as well as the reconstruction works that kicked off in the liberated regions following the 44-day war.

“Today marks World Refugee Day, a day when we honor the strength and resilience of refugees and IDPs worldwide. Azerbaijan looks forward to the return of IDPs and celebrating the start of a new chapter for the Karabakh region. Smart Village of Aghali will soon be welcoming IDP families,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted.

The United Nations has proclaimed World Refugee Day to honor refugees across the world. It is observed on June 20 each year and honors the bravery and courage of persons who have been forced to depart their own country due to violence or persecution. World Refugee Day is an opportunity to foster empathy and compassion for their suffering, as well as to honor their tenacity in reconstructing their lives.

Azerbaijan has already presented the first pilot project of a “smart village” to be created in the liberated territories, as part of the 2020-2022 National Action Plan. Thus, the first project covers Zangilan’s Aghali I, II, III villages. The project will be implemented mainly on five components - the housing sector, production sector, social services, smart agriculture, and alternative energy.

Initially, 200 individual houses are planned to be constructed with the use of innovative building materials. In addition, engineering communications and heating systems in the houses will also be created on the basis of smart technologies.

Moreover, modern schools, kindergartens, clinics, and electronic control centers will be built in these villages, and tourism infrastructure will be formed. All residential houses, social facilities, administrative and catering buildings, processing and production of agricultural products will be provided with alternative energy sources.

Meanwhile, Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts, stated that thanks to the fund provided by the government budget for the rehabilitation of Azerbaijan's liberated regions, it is projected to complete the implementation of 18 projects, including the construction of five highways in 2022.

Gulmammadov made the remark during a joint meeting of parliamentary committees on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, labor, and social policy to consider revisions to the Law "On the Government Budget of the Azerbaijani Republic for 2022" (first reading).

According to him, when a portion of the unallocated expenditures is revised, the allocation by structures changes as well.

An extra 470 million manat ($276.4 million) is recommended in law for the repair and restoration of the liberated lands in 2022.

Prior to the modification, the Law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022" allocated 2.2 billion manats ($1.3 billion) for these activities.