Azerbaijani defense minister inspects combat positions on state border [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov inspected military units on the border with Armenia, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

As instructed by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Defense Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov, and the leadership of the ministry met with military personnel serving in combat positions, stationed in the territory of Kalbajar and Lachin regions on the state border.

Having met with servicemen serving in areas with harsh climatic conditions and difficult terrain, the minister highly appreciated their combat and moral-psychological training.

Col-Gen Z. Hasanov observed the activities of the opposing side from the observation posts and checked the capabilities of optical surveillance devices and technical means.

The minister got acquainted with the conditions created in the accommodation points and was reported that all the necessary infrastructure was created here to ensure qualitative organization and conduct of combat duty.

In the end, the defense minister noted that the work aimed at improving the social and living conditions of servicemen will continue in the future. The minister gave relevant instructions to the command staff on further improving the combat capability of the units and ensuring stable defense.



