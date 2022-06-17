Azerbaijan has crucial role in S.Caucasus in terms of energy supplies - Ex-US ambassador to Turkmenistan

By Trend

Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in the South Caucasus in terms of energy supplies, Former US Ambassador to Turkmenistan Allan Mustard told Trend on the sidelines of the IX Global Baku Forum named 'Challenges to the Global World Order'.

"Azerbaijan's shift to renewable energy sources, as well as the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic's (SOCAR) statements on promotion of solar and wind energy projects testify to the fossil fuels' loss of relevance," the ambassador said.

According to him, Azerbaijan will make a significant contribution to the transition to renewable energy sources over the next 20-30 years.

"Azerbaijan constitutes a source of energy supplies from the Caspian region to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor," Mustard said.

He emphasized Azerbaijan's and Turkmenistan's potential for further cooperation on joint energy projects.

"The West would like Turkmen gas to move not only to China and Russia, but also to the European market," he said.