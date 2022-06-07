Azerbaijani army's rocket, artillery units hold live-fire tactical drills [VIDEO]

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Army’s rocket and artillery units have conducted live-fire tactical drills, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The drills, which were held in line with the approved training plan, involved the crews of self-propelled howitzers of the Land Forces rocket and artillery units, the report added.

Under the training plan, the forces providing fire support moved from their usual deployment locations to the assembly point and occupied reserve firing, as well as starting positions, the ministry said.

The servicemen effectively completed the tasks of finding and eliminating fictional enemy targets with precise fire during the drills, which were conducted under realistic combat situations.

The major goal of the drills was to strengthen the rocket and artillery units’ management skills, improve servicemen's planning abilities during combat operations, and coordinate interoperability with other types of troops.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.



