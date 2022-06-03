SAT Special Forces conduct naval drills [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Navy’s SAT Special Forces are holding marine drills, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

Throughout the training, the naval personnel fulfills a variety of tasks designed to test their physical and psychological endurance.

All of the tasks designed for the team to develop their endurance are completed successfully, even under the most challenging situations at night and during the day, the ministry said.

The SAT Special Forces sessions are scheduled to run till October 22.

Similarly, members of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces are also attending the Efes-2022 multinational drills conducted in Turkiye. The servicemen successfully completed actions such as rescuing a seized ship and disembarking naval special troops from a helicopter to a ship, as a part of the drills’ next stage, the ministry reported earlier.

The Efes-2022 multinational drills are being held in four stages.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve the combat readiness of the military personnel.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.



