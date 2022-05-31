Israeli envoy upbeat about his visit to smart village in liberated Zangilan region

By Azernews

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek has hailed his recent visit to the smart village in Zangilan, Azernews reports, citing the ambassador's Twitter post.

“We had an excellent visit lately to the smart village in Zangilan, where Israeli companies are present with their technologies and know-how,” the tweet said.

Further, the ambassador noted that great work was accomplished in less than one year.

“Food security is a key part of our growing partnership in Zangilan and everywhere,” he added.

The inauguration of the first stage of the smart village project in Aghali, Zangilan region, was held on May 27.

In a similar vein, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Israeli Agriculture Minister Oded Forer on May 17 to discuss ways of expanding relations in the agricultural sector.

An Azerbaijani-Israeli business forum was held in Baku with the support of the Ministries of Economy and Agriculture, as well as the Export and Investment Promotion Foundation. The forum was attended by representatives of government agencies and companies working in the field of agriculture from both countries.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over the years.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel is founded not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust. Israel was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's state independence and establish diplomatic relations.

Furthermore, during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity. Azerbaijan expressed its willingness to involve Israel in the restoration of the country's newly-liberated territories in January 2021. As a result, Israel will construct a buffalo farm in Azerbaijan's liberated Zangilan region.

Azerbaijan established its first Trade and Tourism Representative Office in Israel last year.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $928.4 million.