Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents take part in TEKNOFEST Festival [PHOTO/VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan are taking part in the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival which is being held for the first time in Baku.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, first ladies Mehriban Aliyeva and Emine Erdogan arrived at the venue of the TEKNOFEST Festival.

Addressing the event, Chief Technology Officer of Turkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar provided an insight into the festival and thanked for the excellent organization of the event in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the festival, world-renowned scientist, the Nobel Prize Laureate Aziz Sancar emphasized the importance of Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood and friendship and expressed his gratitude for the organization of the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan festival.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the event.

Then, President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a speech.

Following the speeches, the award ceremony was held for the winners of the festival in various competitions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Nobel Prize Laureate, professor Aziz Sancar presented the awards to the winners.

Presidents Ilham Aliyev, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and famous scientist Aziz Sancar posed for photographs.

The heads of state and Aziz Sancar were presented with keepsakes of the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan festival.

First ladies Mehriban Aliyeva and Emine Erdogan, as well as Sumeyye Bayraktar and Arzu Aliyeva posed for photographs.

Then, the officials of the two brotherly countries posed together for photographs.

Following the ceremony, presidents Ilham Aliyev, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, first ladies Mehriban Aliyeva and Emine Erdogan viewed the pavilions at the exhibition area.

























