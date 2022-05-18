Azerbaijani Army's Signal units, subunits hold comprehensive training

By Azernews





Signal units and subunits of the Azerbaijani Army have conducted comprehensive training, the Defence Ministry said in a press release on May 18.

Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov along with top brass attended the training, the report added.

Hasanov inspected the progress of the training in the field points and was briefed about the communication equipment available in the army’s armament.

The duties of constructing a unified communications system and deploying electronic warfare measures were completed effectively throughout the training.

Hasanov received reports from the command and control stations, as well as the headquarters of the Army Corps and formations stationed in the liberated territories via video conference.

The minister assessed the progress of the training and emphasized the significance of enhancing signal units' and subunits' operations, unified communications structure, and automated control systems among the troops.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year, the Defence Ministry reported earlier.

The servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, EFES - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022, and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.

It should be noted that in line with the presidential instructions the construction of new military units and activities for improving the social and living conditions of the military personnel are being carried out in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in the 44-day war.

Azerbaijan has been opening military units in liberated regions to ensure the better reinforcement of its borders since the second Karabakh war.



