Baku hosts official welcoming ceremony for President of Lithuania [PHOTO]

An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Naus?da, who arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Lithuanian President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Naus?da.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of the Republic of Lithuania.

President Gitanas Naus?da saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Gitanas Naus?da reviewed the guard of honor.

The state anthems of the Republic of Lithuania and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Lithuanian President Gitanas Naus?da to the accompaniment of a military march.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Gitanas Naus?da, while members of the Lithuanian delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The presidents posed for official photos.







