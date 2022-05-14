President Ilham Aliyev showed example of leadership to whole world through victory in Karabakh - people's artist

By Trend

At the outbreak of the second Karabakh war, I started working on my major painting called 'The victory day in Karabakh', People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ashraf Heybatov, who currently lives in Germany, said within Trend News Agency's “Actual with Sahil Karimli” project.

Heybatov stressed that he was always confident in Azerbaijan's historic victory.

The people's Artist noted that his first exhibition in Shusha was held during the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis.

"My biggest dream was to exhibit my works in Shusha. I’m jovial that my dream came true at last. For this I'm eternally grateful to President Ilham Aliyev and our heroic army," he said .

According to Heybatov, Azerbaijanis from all over the world are immensely proud of the country’s victory.

"While visiting Aghdam and other liberated territories of Azerbaijan, I witnessed the traces of Armenian vandalism and got acquainted with the ongoing restoration and construction work," he said. "The scope of destruction in Azerbaijan's Aghdam is appalling. I made 12 black and white art pieces related to what I saw there. The reason why these painting are not colorful is because these horrors can only be imagined in black and white."

