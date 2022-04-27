Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Georgia ties important for regional stability [UPDATE]

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Azerbaijani-Georgian friendly relations over the past 30 years have been an important factor in regional stability and cooperation.

He made the remarks while receiving Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili.

Pointing to the economic cooperation, the president underlined the new opportunities, particularly in the transport field.

Aliyev stressed that the two countries have common views on the development of the South Caucasus and added that there are good opportunities for trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia, especially in the post-conflict period. He affirmed Azerbaijan's readiness for this.

The head of state noted that Georgia also shared this position and expressed hope that Armenia would understand that this is the only way to establish regional stability and security.

Aliyev said that Azerbaijan-Georgia bilateral ties are based on the two countries’ and their peoples’ mutual support and solidarity, adding that the relations were built on solid foundations. In addition, he congratulated Ilia Darchiashvili on his appointment as Georgian foreign minister and wished him success in his activities.

In turn, noting that he held very fruitful meetings in Baku, Ilia Darchiashvili said he would spare no effort to contribute to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The minister stressed that Georgia highly appreciates the Azerbaijani president's support for the development of bilateral relations.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic Azerbaijani-Georgian relations, Darchiashvili outlined the need to continue expanding cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.



