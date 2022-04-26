Unacceptable if Armenia decides to go for sabotage in Azerbaijan's Zangilan - Iranian analyst

By Trend

It is unacceptable if Armenia decides to try sabotage on the border with Azerbaijan, in Zangilan district, Iranian political expert Hamid Godsi Azar in an article written for Tasnim News Agency, Trend reports.

According to the article, this would be a clear provocation to prevent the planned steps related to delimitation and demarcation of the borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"In fact, the detention of Armenian provocateur Eduard Matirosov in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan gives the Azerbaijani side the opportunity to address the violation of the border agreement by Yerevan to Brussels and Moscow, thus forcing Armenia to implement the Brussels agreement.

Godsi Azar says it is likely that significant progress will be made, if a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is signed.

"This initiative of the European Union has played a very important role in terms of how Yerevan thinks, since it has no choice but to reach an agreement with Baku. This can be felt, judging from Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan's last speech in the parliament," he said.

However, Godsi Azar believes it was impossible for Pashinyan to remain committed, following his visit to Moscow.

"President of the European Council Charles Michel's telephone conversation with Pashinyan a day before his visit to Moscow can be considered by the West as a warning to Armenia," he said.

Iranian analyst believes that in his speech at the parliament, the Armenian PM tried to reassure the European Union and Azerbaijan that Yerevan is committed to its promise and will evaluate Azerbaijan's five-point peace proposal.

"Of course, the second main reason for Pashinyan's such speech in the parliament was related to the messages of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, addressed to Armenia and its supporters at the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha. President of Azerbaijan reiterated Azerbaijan's goodwill by proposing a peace agreement based on 5 principles and warned the anti-Azerbaijani forces in Armenia that this peace is the last chance for Armenia," Godsi Azar said.

If Armenia refuses, Azerbaijan will not officially recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia and will officially announce so, he said.

The analyst went on to remind that two days ago Charles Michel held phone talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, to discuss preparation of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the opening of transport lines.

"During this conversation, President Ilham Aliyev drew attention to the fact that the Azerbaijani side has determined the composition of the National Commission for the delimitation and demarcation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the staff to prepare the initial text of the peace agreement between the two countries," he said.

"So, Azerbaijan is ready to talk over details with Armenia. This means Baku is no longer in favor of direct third party intervention in the peace talks," Godsi Azar said.