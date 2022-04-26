Artillery units hold forward observation training courses

By Azernews





The Azerbaijani army’s artillery units are conducting forward observation training courses, the Defence Ministry reported on April 26.

The training is being held with the commanders of fire support groups in rocket and artillery units in line with the approved annual combat training plan, the report added.

“Servicemen study the tactical and technical characteristics of modern artillery surveillance means available in the armament, and the rules for their use. Moreover, artillery scouts are improving their practical skills in detecting target coordinates using optical devices, and in firing control,” the ministry said.

The artillerymen completed professional assignments on shooting at assigned targets of an imaginary enemy following the theoretical classes.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry reported that Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the Efes-2022 multinational drills to be held in Izmir, Turkey in May-June.

The ministry underlined that Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

Apart from Efes - 2022, the servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022 and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.



