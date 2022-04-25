Top official: Azerbaijani lands' liberation facilitates co-op with all partners

By Azernews





The liberation of Azerbaijan's lands from occupation facilitates cooperation with all partners, presidential aide Maharram Aliyev has said, according to Trend.

He made the remarks at a round table dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijani-Tajik diplomatic relations.

Armenia's 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territory hampered security and cooperation in the South Caucasus. During the second Karabakh war, the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands from occupation created favorable conditions not only for regional cooperation but also for the development of interaction with all partners, Maharram Aliyev said.

He lauded Azerbaijan's developing comprehensive ties with Tajikistan.

"Our positions also coincide on regional issues. Both countries support each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Today, relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are developing comprehensively. Sincere relations between the leaders of the two countries make a positive contribution to the development of interstate ties," he stressed.

Aliyev underlined that the bilateral relations between the nations constantly developed based on mutual respect and trust since the very beginning of their independence. The two countries successfully cooperate within the international organizations as well, he added.

In turn, Tajik ambassador to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli stated that Azerbaijan-Tajik ties have deep roots and the relations are based on mutual trust.

"The people of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have common cultural values. Relations between our countries have deep historical and cultural roots. There is deep trust between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan. The close relations between the leaders of the two countries make an important contribution to the development of interstate ties,” the ambassador stressed

He noted that working groups are being established to develop the interstate structures between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

"One such working group has already been established. Work is underway to create other working groups. We believe that relations between the two countries will continue to develop," Soli said.

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan fruitfully cooperate in the fight against international terrorism, the ambassador stressed.

He added that work is underway to open direct flights between Baku and Dushanbe.

According to the diplomat, new opportunities are being studied to increase trade between the countries.

"There is great potential for increasing trade between the two countries. I think that the opening of a direct flight will also increase trade," Soli added.

Tajikistan and Azerbaijan established diplomatic ties on May 29, 1992. The Azerbaijan embassy in Tajikistan has been operational since September 22, 2007, while the embassy of Tajikistan in Azerbaijan has been functioning since March 23, 2008.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani-Tajik trade turnover amounted to $7.5 million in 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $623,400.