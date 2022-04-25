Army holds contests for best grenade launcher personnel title [VIDEO]

By Azernews





The Azerbaijani army's land forces have conducted competitions for the best SPG-9 and AGS-17 (AGS-30) grenade launcher personnel title, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The competitions were held in line with the training plan for 2022, the report added.

Prior to the shooting exercises, the personnel’s theoretical knowledge was tested and then the participants fulfilled physical, tactical, and engineering standard training.

“During the six-stage competitions, the personnel demonstrated their skills in destroying various targets of an imaginary enemy from tripod-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers, as well as shooting from automatic tripod-mounted grenade launchers with semi-direct pointing,” the ministry said.

The contests' major goals are to assess military personnel's level of training and develop their practical capabilities, as well as to award soldiers who excel in combat training.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry reported that Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the Efes-2022 multinational drills to be held in Izmir, Turkey in May-June.

The ministry underlined that Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

Apart from Efes - 2022, the servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022 and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.



