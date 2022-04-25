Iranian deputy FM to visit Azerbaijan

By Trend

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Mehdi Safari will visit Azerbaijan this week, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizade told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the Azerbaijani leadership attaches special importance to relations with Iran. In this regard, mutual visits are often made.

The ambassador added that mutual visits will also take place next month.

"Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev may visit Iran next month. In addition, a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization will be held in Baku in May. Speakers of the parliaments of the ECO member countries were invited to the meeting. It is expected that the high-level meeting will be attended by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament and the delegation," he said.



