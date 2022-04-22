Chairman of Azerbaijan Academic Union thanks President Ilham Aliyev for organizing 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis

By Trend

Chairman of Azerbaijan Academic Association, Radiation Oncologist at International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna Kamal Akbarov expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for organizing the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis during his interview with Trend on the sidelines of the Congress in Shusha.

"Attending such an event is of great importance for every Azerbaijani living abroad. I have been living in Vienna and working at the UN for five years. Thus, the invitation to take part in the congress was very valuable for me," Akbarov said.

According to him, today our compatriots have a task to bring the truth of Karabakh events to the world's eyes and ears.

"Given the new realities, every Azerbaijani and representatives of the Azerbaijani diasporas across the world aim to support the results of Azerbaijan's victory achieved in the second Karabakh war in 2020. Such activities inspire us and create a feeling of unity irrespective of the country you live in," the chairman said.